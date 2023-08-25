Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 40,180 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,180 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.15% of CrowdStrike worth $50,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.53.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $148.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,606. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $202.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.77, a PEG ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

