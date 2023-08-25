NFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

