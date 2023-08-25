NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NextPlat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPLW traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369. NextPlat has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

