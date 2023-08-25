Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. 288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
Newtek Business Services Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.
Newtek Business Services Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.
About Newtek Business Services
newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newtek Business Services
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.