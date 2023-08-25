Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTLGet Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. 288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Newtek Business Services Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.

Newtek Business Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

About Newtek Business Services

(Get Free Report)

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.