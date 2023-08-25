Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. 288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Newtek Business Services Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.

Newtek Business Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

About Newtek Business Services

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

