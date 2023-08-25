Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Newmont were worth $73,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Newmont by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

