New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells $110,376.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
New Relic Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NEWR stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of New Relic by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 203.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
