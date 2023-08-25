New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells $110,376.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

New Relic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on New Relic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of New Relic by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 203.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.