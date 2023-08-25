Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $113.00 at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,574,152 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

