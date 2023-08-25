NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 80.47%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

NetApp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.69. 286,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,153. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.