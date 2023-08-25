NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading 3.5% Higher

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 35,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 277,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on NET Power in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NET Power in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NET Power Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12.

In other NET Power news, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 27,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $421,841.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

