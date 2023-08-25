Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $115.51 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,163.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00247983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.00743181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00529025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00061322 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00118300 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,565,698,489 coins and its circulating supply is 41,951,006,623 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

