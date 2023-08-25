Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Acquires $75,025.10 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 17,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $75,025.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,821,321.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nerdy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NRDY opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nerdy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Nerdy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nerdy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

