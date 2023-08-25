Neblio Price Reaches $0.0483 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $72,641.30 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,752,276 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

