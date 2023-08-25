NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00004584 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $53.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00038567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00027361 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000790 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.21444262 USD and is up 5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $73,685,664.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

