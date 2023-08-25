NBW Capital LLC Sells 9,025 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

NBW Capital LLC cut its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. OneWater Marine comprises approximately 1.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 1.62% of OneWater Marine worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 140.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.82. 55,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by ($1.43). OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $594.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.55 million. Analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $124,720.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,554,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Schraudenbach bought 3,624 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $99,877.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,141.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 4,633 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $124,720.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 577,805 shares in the company, valued at $15,554,510.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,524 shares of company stock valued at $231,804 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered OneWater Marine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

