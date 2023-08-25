NBW Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.76. The stock had a trading volume of 319,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,725. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.57 and a 1 year high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

