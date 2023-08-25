NBW Capital LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MA traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.68 and a 200 day moving average of $376.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

