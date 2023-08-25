NBW Capital LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

NBW Capital LLC cut its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.56. 1,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Announces Dividend
