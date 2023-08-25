NBW Capital LLC Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. 9,328,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,494,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $24,901,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

