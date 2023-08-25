NBW Capital LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,972 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.30. 8,514,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,600,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

