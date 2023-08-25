NBW Capital LLC Acquires 40,035 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 237.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,899 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,035 shares during the period. Splunk makes up approximately 1.3% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.26.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,781. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.91 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

