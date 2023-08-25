NBW Capital LLC Acquires 109 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

