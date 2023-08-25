Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE MO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,703. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

