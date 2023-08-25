Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 36,744 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $41,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.00. 102,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

