Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.80.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

