Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.45.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.
Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
