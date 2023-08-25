Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Free Report ) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

