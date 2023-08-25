Muzinich & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for approximately 3.8% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.35% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,537,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 33,714 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,495,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 181,957 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 677,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 677,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

