Muzinich & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the period. SLR Investment accounts for 2.0% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 2,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Talarico bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,674.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 14,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $217,207.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 197,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,746.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Talarico acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,674.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 54,442 shares of company stock worth $819,608 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLRC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. 100,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLR Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Compass Point decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

