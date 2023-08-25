Muzinich & Co. Inc. Buys 232 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

DLR traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $125.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,720. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.10.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

