M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,718 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 570,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE MO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.64. 3,193,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,225. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

