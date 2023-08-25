M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,441 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.48% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. 88,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,398. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

