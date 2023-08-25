M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.31.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

