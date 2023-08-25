M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 57,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 109,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,500. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.66 and a 200 day moving average of $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

