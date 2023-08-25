M&T Bank Corp Has $32.07 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $32,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

MCHP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.46. 1,770,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

