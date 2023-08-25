M&T Bank Corp Has $29.89 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.79. The stock had a trading volume of 73,574,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,357,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

