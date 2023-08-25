M&T Bank Corp Has $21.23 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Snap-on worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.64. 54,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,912. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

