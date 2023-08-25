M&T Bank Corp Has $18.97 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. 1,001,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,057. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.