M&T Bank Corp Buys 5,346 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $26,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 817,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. 3,685,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.49%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

