M&T Bank Corp Acquires 891 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sysco worth $28,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Sysco by 866.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Sysco by 47.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 22.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.1 %

Sysco stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.81. 772,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

