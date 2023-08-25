Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Holdings Decreased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Mplx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 906,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,736. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 78.28%.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

