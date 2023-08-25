Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Mowi ASA Trading Down 0.4 %

MHGVY opened at $17.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. Mowi ASA has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

