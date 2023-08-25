Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Movado Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Movado Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,340. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $572.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Movado Group by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 307,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Movado Group by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Movado Group by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 52,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

