Mosaic (MOS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2023 – Mosaic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Mosaic had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00.

8/2/2023 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $48.00.

7/26/2023 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Mosaic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Mosaic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2023 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $36.00.

MOS traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,865. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

