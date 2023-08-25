Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in August

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

MGRUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $4.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $4.16.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

