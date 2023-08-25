Montis Financial LLC Sells 144 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Montis Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 0.9% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.21. 1,089,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.23. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.