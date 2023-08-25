Montis Financial LLC Sells 126 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Montis Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,491,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

