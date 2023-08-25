Montis Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after buying an additional 4,956,535 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 233.4% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 142,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 99,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Toast by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Toast stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.73. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $5,829,920.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,968,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,150,976.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $5,829,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,968,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,150,976.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,735,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,514,169 shares in the company, valued at $39,444,102.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,929 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,352. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

