Montis Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 16.8% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after purchasing an additional 191,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $106.37. 1,312,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

