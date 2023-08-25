Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $36,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at $545,236,206.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $5.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.47. 85,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

