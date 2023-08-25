Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $121.83

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.83 and traded as high as $140.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 280 shares.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.78.

Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $3.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $14.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

