Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.23

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.23 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 93.20 ($1.19). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 93.20 ($1.19), with a volume of 2,398,967 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.59) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mitie Group

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mitie Group news, insider Salma Shah bought 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.35 ($2,543.19). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,359 shares of company stock valued at $229,273. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.